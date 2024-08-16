King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully performed two total ankle replacement surgeries using the latest generation of artificial joints and advanced 3D imaging technologies.

This pioneering medical procedure enhances clinical outcomes, accelerates recovery, improves mobility, and provides a longer-lasting, more effective solution, reducing the need for future joint replacements.

The first surgery was performed on a man in his 40s who had suffered from chronic rheumatoid arthritis since childhood, resulting in bone erosion and joint deformities, and who had already previously undergone multiple joint replacement surgeries, including hip and knee replacements.

The second procedure was conducted on a woman in her 50s who experienced severe pain and difficulty moving following an accident that caused ankle inflammation, which traditional treatments failed to resolve effectively.

New generation of artificial joints

The new generation of artificial joints implanted in both patients is notable for its durability and biocompatibility, enabling patients to walk more comfortably and regain significant joint flexibility. This improvement allows them to resume daily activities at the pre-surgery level, reducing their reliance on others and positively impacting their quality of life.

The surgeries were meticulously planned by using advanced 3D imaging technology, which provided surgeons with a detailed and comprehensive view of the complex affected joint structure, enhancing the precision of the procedure.

The use of 3D imaging minimised damage to surrounding tissues, reduced post-operative pain, and shortened hospital stays, resulting in significant advancement in improving post-surgical patient experiences, particularly in ankle replacement surgeries.

This advanced medical procedure aligns with KFSHRC's continuous efforts to develop medical practices and meet patient needs by leveraging all available resources and adopting the latest technologies, to enhance outcomes, improve patient experiences, and optimise operational efficiency, solidifying KFSHRC as the premier choice for specialised healthcare services and making these services accessible to a broader range of wider patient population.

