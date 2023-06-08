The General Authority for Healthcare (GAH) has signed four strategic cooperation protocols with Egyptian and international healthcare institutions to shore up the healthcare sector, according to a statement on June 8th.

The first deal was signed with the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) to boost the GAH’s sustainable green transition.

Inked with AstraZeneca, the second agreement aims to launch an integrated program for early detection of chronic nephropathy.

Meanwhile, an agreement was sealed with Sanofi to offer remote medical consultations for patients of atopic dermatitis (eczema), while another one was signed with Viatris to launch an integrated continuing medical training and education program for the medical staff.

The four strategic partnerships were signed on the sidelines of the second edition of Africa Health ExCon 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).