Muscat: The private healthcare sector of the Sultanate of Oman witnessed a milestone when Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, the largest private healthcare group of Oman inaugurated its flagship hospital in the premium luxury segment, Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospital (BRH). This state-of-the art hospital is delivering world-class medical care in a luxurious environment designed for exceptional patient experience. The hospital is situated at Al Ghubra, Muscat.

This premium hospital, BRH, was inaugurated by the chief guest, HE Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Organization who was also the chief guest of the event in presence of the guest of honour, HE Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muhanna bin Nasser bin Rashid Al Musalhi, Director General of Private Health Institutions, MoH, Managing Directors of Badr Al Samaa Group of hospitals Abdul Latheef and Dr. P A Mohammed, Executive Directors, Moiden Bilal and Firasath Hassan, eminent dignitaries from private and government sector, top management of corporates and insurance companies, senior management of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, media personnel and many more.

After the ribbon cutting and inauguration, all the eminent dignitaries were taken for a walk-thru of the hospital; where they experienced luxury meeting the highest standards of the healthcare. All dignitaries were flabbergasted by seeing meticulously designed OPDs, spacious and serene waiting areas, luxury comfortable IPD rooms which caters to every need of the patient while providing the highest level of medical attention, operating theatres equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed for optimal precision, the advanced diagnostic sections of radiology & pathology, state-of-the-art endoscopy suite, and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif Al Mandhari, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Organization congratulated Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospital’s managing directors Abdul Latheef and Dr. P A Mohammed for setting up such a wonderful hospital in premium luxury segment. He praised Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals for its uniqueness. He also acknowledged the contribution and support of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals in the healthcare industry of Oman.

HE Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry shared his experience and said, “Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospital is an exceptional healthcare facility housing state-of-the-art technology, expert clinicians and luxury ambiance”. He said he would like to see more premium hospitals from Badr Al Samaa Group in other regions of Oman. He praised Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals for its important contribution to the society.

During the interaction with the dignitaries, Dr. Muhanna bin Nasser bin Rashid Al Musalhi, Director General of Private Health Institutions was very impressed with the facility and its ambiance. He congratulated Badr Al Samaa Group for this flagship premium hospital. He said the hospital is strategically located and will cater to a larger population due to its accessibility.

On this occasion in a joint statement by the managing directors of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, Abdul Latheef and Dr. P A Mohammed, they said, “We wish to contribute our best to the expectations laid in vision 20240 for the healthcare sector. The introduction of this luxury premium hospital is one more step of our commitment towards ensuring that all the advanced treatments should be made possible within Oman. After long demands of the people to set-up one premium hospital, we made sure that this project was ready in a record time of one year. Currently we are aiming at cutting down 30% of the number of patients travelling abroad for the treatment. I long run we will ensure that no one will be travelling outside Oman for medical treatment. The centres of excellence we have established in BRH, the technology which this hospital is housing, the luxurious and serene healing environment we have created are class apart”.

In a joint statement, executive directors of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals, Firasath Hassan and Moiden Bilal said, “We are doing our best to constantly add value to the private healthcare sector of Oman and grow it to world standards. There was a gap in the premium luxury segment having top of the notch facilities, eminent doctors and potential to undertake advanced medical treatments. Today, by introducing BRH we have bridged that gap and gave this gift to the deserving people of this beautiful country. The functions of this hospital are based on the policies and protocols inspired by global standards laid down by top accreditation bodies of the world, JCI (USA) & ACHSI (Australia).

Badr Al Samaa Royal Hospital will be delivering advanced medical care through its 7 centres of excellence housing the best technology and exceptional medical expertise of treating doctors. These centres of excellence will be Gastrointestinal Digestive health, Surgical & Advanced Endoscopy, Minimal Access Surgery, Urology, Uro-Oncology & Andrology, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacements & Spine Surgeries, Mother & Child and Emergency & Critical Care. BRH will house many other specialities as-well like Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Plastic Surgery, General Practice, Pathology, Radiology, and many more.

