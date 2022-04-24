Saudi oil giant Aramco has announced that its hydrographic survey vessel, Karan 8, has become the first in the Middle East region and second worldwide to be awarded an Infectious Disease Mitigation (IDM) notation by ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services.

ABS said it remains committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction.

The ABS-classed Karan 8 has met the requirements outlined in the ABS “Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission on Board Marine and Offshore Assets,” which was developed from a range of independent governmental and commercial guidance, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The IDM-A notation is offered to vessels that meet the arrangement requirements addressing the configuration of spaces which can be used for the isolation and segregation of crew, passengers and onshore visitors, as well as the ventilation onboard and the interior surfaces of certain accommodation or working spaces.

"The notation allows owners and operators to clearly demonstrate that the risks of infectious outbreaks have been considered. Helping marine and offshore assets become operationally resilient to the impacts of infectious diseases is vital today and will continue to be for the foreseeable future," stated Christopher Greenwood, ABS Director, Middle East Business Development.

"This project demonstrates both Aramco and ABS’ commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and we are delighted to be able to support forward-thinking vessel owners such as Aramco and advance the cause of safety of crews and assets," he noted.

Abdullah O. Al-Tewairqi, Manager of the Marine Department, Aramco, stated that the notation ensures business continuity for the oil giant’s offshore operations by establishing proper isolation control of infectious diseases.

"This is an important milestone in continuing our journey with ABS verifying Aramco’s vessels meet the latest requirements, while strengthening Aramco’s position as a world leader in enhancing offshore personnel well-being and promoting the development of pandemic mitigation measures," he noted.

Ahmed M Alghamdi, Engineering Coordinator of Marine Department, Aramco, said: "The (IDM) Notation is aligned perfectly with the Aramco Marine Department’s commitment towards elevating a safe environmental standard onboard the offshore facilities."

"Awarding of the notation is a testimony to our efforts in promoting safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable offshore operations through cooperation with ABS," he added.

