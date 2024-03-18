Riyadh: According to a press release from the Saudi Ports Authority 'Mawani', it has announced that VASI Shipping Pte Ltd has introduced the new shipping service 'IMS' at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, connecting the Kingdom to Southeast Asia and India. Mawani stated that this service aims to enhance its strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines, support the maritime sector, and contribute to national economic development.



The release highlighted that this initiative represents a significant step in bolstering the role of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam in enhancing the maritime transport sector and logistics services.



It supports the movement of exports and imports, aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) objectives to cement the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub that bridges three continents.



The new shipping service connects King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to five regional and international ports: Klang in Malaysia, Surabaya and Jakarta in Indonesia, Nhava Sheva in India, and Jebel Ali in the UAE. These connections are facilitated through regular weekly trips, with up to 1,800 Twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) capacity.



The release added that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam achieved a record-breaking monthly throughput, handling 235,820 TEUs last February. "This milestone reflects its exceptional and comprehensive operational services and modern equipment, enabling it to manage various types of goods with a capacity of 105 million tons of cargo and containers," the release concluded.