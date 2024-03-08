JEDDAH — Deputizing for Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili launched His Majesty's Ship "Onaiza" in Jeddah on Thursday, marking a significant addition to the Sarawat project fleet.

The ceremony took place at King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet, where Al-Ruwaili was received by the Commander of the Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily.

During his speech, Al-Ghofaily highlighted the strategic importance of the newly launched Corvette Avante 2200. HMS, Onaiza is expected to play a crucial role in boosting the Royal Saudi Navy's readiness, enhancing regional maritime security, and safeguarding the Kingdom's vital strategic interests.

