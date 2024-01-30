Healthcare spending in the UAE is forecast to expand significantly in less than five years, according to a new report.

Total expenditures in the sector are poised to reach AED126 billion ($34 billion) by 2027, driven largely by the public sector, according to a report released on Monday by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone.

Public sector spending will account for AED104 billion in three years, posting a CAGR of 7.5%, while private sector spending is expected to grow by 8.8% to AED22 billion.

The report also highlighted that the Dubai Healthcare City, the free zone dedicated to medical care in the Middle East, has been attracting investments.

The Phase 2 of the free zone, which offers 22 million square feet of mixed use commercial and residential space, as well as hospitality and healthcare, has attracted investments worth AED1.03 billion from 2019 to date.

The workforce in the free zone has likewise expanded, from 10,000 in 2021 to 11,500 this year. The free zone is home to 481 facilities, including advanced diagnostic procedures, specialised treatments, and surgical procedures. It serves as the regional headquarters of 130 global companies.

The report titled Dubai’s Healthcare Ecosystem Highlights was launched at Arab Health 2024, which provides key insights and strong growth indicators in the emirate’s healthcare sector.

Arab Health, the region’s biggest healthcare event, started in Dubai on Monday with the aim of building on the AED6.65 billion ($1.81 billion) in deals that were secured at last year’s exhibition.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

(cleofe.maceda@lseg.com)