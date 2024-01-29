Arab Health, the region’s biggest healthcare event opens in Dubai today, with the aim of building on the AED6.65 billion ($1.81 billion) in deals that were secured at last year’s exhibition.

The 49th edition of the exhibition and congress, which runs until February 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, comes at a time when investments in the GCC’s healthcare sector is projected to reach $135.5 billion by 2027, according to a 2023 report by advisory firm Alpen Capital, with an annualised growth rate of 5.4% from $104.1 billion in 2022.

The event, with over 3,450 exhibitors and over 110,000 healthcare professional visits from 180 countries, is also featuring over 40 international pavilions to showcase their latest healthcare products and advancements.

The event’s core theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare,’ will feature a range of new innovations at Arab Health this year, including a Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and a UAE student-focused competition, Cre8.

Healthcare sectors in focus

With the UAE diabetes device market expected to be worth over AED781 million by 2030, according to market research firm Insights 10 statistics, Arab Health is also aiming to address the growing prominence of diabetes in the UAE and the wider MENA region by showcasing the latest technology and devices being utilised to fight the disease.

The global anti-ageing market, which is forecasted to reach $183 billion by 2028, according to business intelligence firm Grand View Research, will also be in focus with field pioneers and longevity researchers convening at the invite-only, high-level third Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to discuss advancements in reverse ageing and longevity, emphasising the transformation of human health span.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will also be in the spotlight, with GE Healthcare launching 19 AI-Powered innovations at Arab Health this year.

“Leveraging deep learning solutions will be critical as more countries shift to a future-ready healthcare ecosystem to promote precise, connected, and compassionate care. Imaging plays a vital role in healthcare diagnosis and delivery, and through collaborations with local and regional providers, our growing portfolio of 19+ new product innovations powered by AI will help revamp existing hospital practices and accelerate diagnostics and treatment in the MENEAT,” Hady El Khoury, Regional General Manager MENEAT for GE HealthCare, said in a statement.

Arab Health has also officially partnered with the Dubai Health Authority this year for the Public Health Conference from January 29-30 January at the DWTC, under the theme, ‘Uniting for enhanced local and global public health’.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

