The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit UAE drivers in the pocket from tomorrow as they will be charged more than AED 3 per litre for petrol and diesel while oil prices soar.

An announcement on UAE-based Emarat’s Twitter account showed that from tomorrow (March 1) one litre of Special 95 petrol will cost AED 3.12, up from AED 2.82, while the premium fuel Super 98 will cost AED 3.23, up from AED 2.92.

Diesel price will rise to AED 3.19, up from AED 2.88, while E-plus 91 will now cost AED 3.05, up from AED 2.75.

The price of Brent Crude has topped $105 per barrel today as more sanctions were imposed on Russia following the start of its invasion of its neighbouring state on Thursday last week.

Experts said last week that oil prices could top $125 per barrel if the conflict intensifies further.

Meanwhile in the UK, petrol prices soared to a record high of 150p per litre ($2.01 or AED 7.38), according to reports.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

