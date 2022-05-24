Cairo – TCI Sanmar Chemicals, an Indian manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in Egypt, has witnessed a 30% annual hike in revenue during 2021, according to a recent press release.

Managing Director at TCI Sanmar, S Ganesh Kumar, noted that the PVC production increased by 120,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 245,000 MT by the end of 2021. Kumar elaborated that the output represented a 100% increase in the company’s revenues during the period from 2017 to 2021.

Kumar added: “We allocated EGP18.30 million for an advanced fire-fighting system. This comes in addition to efforts made toward environmental sustainability, through total expenditure exceeding EGP14.80 million on environment and waste management systems, in addition to EGP 45.70 million spent on water conservations projects like borewell project, ZLD revamping, Industrial Effluent, and sewage treatment plant project.”

The company’s recent financial performance came in line with its strategy to support the Egyptian government’s efforts in organising the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27), which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November this year.

Last September, TCI Sanmar Chemicals unveiled plans to boost its investments in Egypt at an amount of $1.70 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).