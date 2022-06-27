Saudi Aramco has opened a low carbon solutions research centre at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

The Aramco Research Center at KAUST (ARC KAUST) will accelerate the development of low-carbon solutions for the energy industry using advanced analytics, the company said in a press statement.

Researchers, engineers and scientists at the centre plan to develop new technologies in carbon capture, low-carbon hydrogen or ammonia, non-metallics, e-fuels, liquids-to-chemicals, and advanced transport technologies.

The centre will deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop innovative ways to advance low-carbon solutions and enable a circular carbon economy, according to Aramco.

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco chief technology officer, said: “The Aramco Research Center at KAUST offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with KAUST and accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to a low-carbon future.

“Today energy companies face the dual challenge of delivering sustainability and reliability. The critical research undertaken at this new facility will help us meet our obligations to customers and energy consumers worldwide, while also supporting our ambition of reaching operational net-zero emissions by 2050.”

