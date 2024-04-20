UAE - In a significant step forward for clean energy and climate action, the European Union (EU) launched the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition project at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) that concluded yesterday (April 18) in Abu Dhabi, a report said.

The project aims to create a joint platform to exchange best practices and expertise between the EU and the GCC stakeholders, reported Wam.

It hopes to promote and adopt policies and technologies that support the GCC’s green transition, and fostering a collaborative business environment between EU green tech companies and their counterparts in the Gulf region.

The launch event featured keynote addresses from distinguished speakers, including Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, Lukasz Kolinski, Head of Unit Renewables and Energy System Integration at the European Commission, and Tarig Ahmed, Regional Programme Officer – Mena Region at Irena.

The speakers underscored the significance of international collaboration in addressing global sustainability challenges and highlighted the transformative potential of the Project.

Berger said the project was important in the collective fight against climate change, thus highlighting the essential role of businesses from both the EU and the GCC countries in implementing the global targets of tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency.

Enhancing the business environment, through this project can play a pivotal role in reaching those targets, she stated.

Kolinski pointed out that the collaboration between the EU and GCC on green transition was essential for achieving its climate goals. This initiative will drive innovation, create new opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Ahmed said: “I strongly believe that the Project is timely and acts as a pivotal initiative to enable renewable energy solutions and encourage regional collaboration.

“It is an essential milestone towards achieving a sustainable future for the GCC region and ultimately for our planet,” he stated.

According to him, the Project is poised to catalyse change. "By fostering deeper collaboration, it aims to increase the deployment of renewable energy sources significantly, stimulate environmental protection efforts, enhance economic growth and diversification, and strengthen resilience in the face of climate change impacts," he added.

