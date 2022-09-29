Oman - Oman’s production of crude oil and condensates recorded an increase by 10.3% till the end of August 2022 to reach over 257 million barrels, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Separately, Crude oil production saw a rise by 13.9% till the end of August 2022, while condensates production declined by 1.7%, reported Oman News Agency (ONA), citing NCSI data.

The total average price for crude Oman oil recorded a surge by 40.4% till the end of August 2022 to reach $95.3 per barrel compared to $67.9 per barrel till the end of August 2021.

The monthly average of oil price increased in August 2022 by 5.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Oman’s oil exports recorded a rise by 15.4% till the end of August 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Oman’s oil exports to Japan recorded a surge by 252.8% to reach 8,410,800 barrels until the end of August 2022. Oil exports to South Korea also increased by 68.7% during the same period.

Oman’s production of natural gas (including imports) rose by 4.8% till the end of August 2022 to reach 35,268,300,000 cu m.

The consumption of gas recorded an increase in industrial areas by 13.3%, industrial projects by 8.1% and oil fields by 1.6%. Meanwhile, consumption of gas in electricity power plants declined by 1.8%.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).