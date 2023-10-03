New York-listed energy giant Occidental is considering a direct air capture (DAC) project in Oman as well as the UAE, according to its President and CEO Vicki Hollub.

Following an announcement today that the company would work in partnership with Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC to explore the development of a DAC project - which would trap carbon dioxide produced from fossil fuel burning and store it to prevent it from entering the atmosphere, Hollub told an ADIPEC session that it had presented a replica of a working project to the Sultan of Oman.

There was ‘excitement’ and ‘enthusiasm’ about the project replica, she said.

The ADNOC project with Occidental will be the first venture of its kind for the American company outside the USA.

Hollub said Occidental had been present in Oman for 40 years and had produced its millionth barrel of oil there in 2017.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

