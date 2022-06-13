KUWAIT - The Central Agency for Public Tenders of Kuwait (CAPT) has stated that the agency awarded 235 tenders worth US$5.9 billion in 2021.

Secretary-General of CAPT Usama Al-Duaij told KUNA that the number of the awarded tenders has been mounting on an annual basis, however, the total sum of the offers reached, in 2020, only 98 ones, worth approx. US$1 billion, due to ramifications of the coronavirus crisis.

Last year, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy had won the lion's share of the tenders, reaching 50 awarded contracts valued at $353.7 million. Coming second was the Ministry of Health (MoH), with 25 tenders worth $364.6 million, followed by the Ministry of Education, with 13 awards valued at $103.2 million.

Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources ranked fourth, in this respect, with 13 offered contracts worth $67.6 million, then Kuwait University with 11 tenders worth $18.1 million.

Sixth was Kuwait Ports Authority with ten tenders valued at $52.8 million; seventh was the Ministry of Public Works with nine contracts with $66 million, eighth was Kuwait Fire Force with nine tenders worth $37.9 million. This was followed by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training with nine tenders totalling $28 million.

Al-Duaij added in the interview with KUNA that Kuwait Oil Company was the tenth with respect to the awarded tenders reaching up to eight ones, worth $3.9 billion, followed by Kuwait Civil Service Commission with eight worth $12.8 million, then the Ministry of Information, with an equal number of tenders worth $9.5 million.