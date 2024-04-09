According to informed sources at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Kuwaiti consumers of freshwater amounted to 86.04 percent of the total 79,119 consumers in all residential sectors. The sources explained that the percentage of clients from the investment housing sector was 7.60 percent. The commercial housing sector came in third place with 4.35 percent, followed by other types of housing (livestock pens and chalets) with 1.11 percent, then the industrial housing sector with 0.41 percent, the agricultural housing sector with 0.32 percent, and then the government sector with 0.17 percent.

According to the latest statistics, the total capacity of the freshwater distillation station units amounts to 682 million imperial gallons per day through the station units whose capacity ranges between 5 million to 15 million imperial gallons per day for each unit, depending on each station. In a related context, the sources said the ministry included in its plan a project to establish horizontal drainage systems to reduce the groundwater levels at the sites of some electrical transfer stations to protect them from the negative effects of the presence of water under the stations, which reach approximately 837 major transfer stations throughout the country.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced yesterday the complete restoration of power to Salmiya blocks 5 and 6 following an interruption yesterday morning due to four sub-feeders of the main substation being out of service. The ministry explained that the exit of these feeders from the station led to a power outage in limited parts of blocks 5 and 6 in Salmiya. The ministry’s emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site and the necessary repairs were made, after which the power was restored.

