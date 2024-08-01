BAGHDAD - Iraq has signed a preliminary agreement with British energy group BP to develop the northern Kirkuk oil and gas fields, the Iraqi prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Under the deal, which was signed in Baghdad between Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani and BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, BP will develop four oil and fields in the Kirkuk region, the statement from the Iraqi prime minister's office said.

BP will start drawing up a major plan to boost output capacity of crude oil and gas from Kirkuk, Bai Hasan, Jambour and Khabbaz fields, Iraq oil ministry officials said.

The Kirkuk field's reservoir was discovered in 1927 and is where Iraq's oil industry was founded.

Iraq, the second biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries behind Saudi Arabia, currently has the capacity to produce almost 5 million barrels per day.

