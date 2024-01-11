BEIJING - China's assistant commerce minister met the executive vice president of Saudi Aramco in Beijing on Thursday, China's commerce ministry said.

Assistant commerce minister Tang Wenhong told Saudi Aramco's Yasser Mufti that the company was welcome to increase its investment in China.

The two countries have deepened their economic ties in recent months. Most recently, Chinese privately controlled refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical said it was considering selling Aramco an up to 50% stake in its unit Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical Co.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)