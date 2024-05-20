Ukraine will resume restrictions on electricity supplies to industrial consumers on Monday amid power shortages caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, the energy ministry said.

The ministry said power imports were expected to jump to 19,499 (Mwh) on Monday from 13,159 Mwh on Sunday and 20,411 MWh on Saturday.

The ministry said on Sunday it had not imposed restrictions for all types of consumers.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since March, resulting in significant damage and blackouts in many regions.

The attacks have caused more than $1 billion of damage to the sector, said energy minister German Galushchenko, leading to the loss of 8,000 MWh of generating capacity from the energy system.




