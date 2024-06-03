Ukraine plans record electricity imports from five European countries on Monday after reporting significant energy infrastructure damage from Russian strikes this weekend, the energy ministry said.

Imports are expected to rise to 27,178 megawatt hours (Mwh), beating the weekend highs after another wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

National power grid operator Ukrenergo also said restrictions on electricity consumption will be in place across all regions on Monday, citing the consequences of six massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

"Due to significant damage, (power plants) cannot produce as much electricity as before the attacks," Ukrenergo said. "To overcome the deficit in the power system, imports and emergency support from European countries are brought in."

The sixth major Russian attack on Ukraine's power sector since March damaged facilities in the east, centre and west of the country on Saturday, Ukrenergo said.

The attack prompted more calls for air defence support from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has decried delays in aid provision as his country struggles to repel new attacks on energy infrastructure and races to repair damage before winter.




