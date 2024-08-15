Ukraine will export poultry meat and products to Bahrain, according to a senior Ukrainian minister.

The Ukrainian News Agency carried a report from the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in which Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about exploring new markets like Bahrain and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the State Production and Consumer Service, is opening a new market for Ukrainian producers in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Mr Kuleba.

“Last week, we opened a new market in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The opening of two markets in a row in different regions of the world is evidence of systematic work aimed at supporting Ukrainian exporters.”

According to the agency report, accredited poultry farms that can export frozen poultry meat to Bahrain are Myronivka Poultry Farm, Vinnytsia Poultry Farm and Dnipro Poultry Complex.

All poultry exports will meet the strict compliance requirements including health certificates.