ABU DHABI - Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the start-up of Unit 3 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant contributes to achieving one of the most important objectives of the UAE vision and strategy for the energy sector by playing a key role in promoting the transition to safe and environmentally friendly energy sources.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on this occasion, Al Mazrouei said that the Barakah plants contribute mainly to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector in the country and play an effective role in maintaining and sustaining energy supplies, as the plants are a long-term investment to diversify the energy portfolio and increase reliance on the clean ones.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that many countries of the world began to focus on developing nuclear energy to meet the challenges related to energy security and the consequences of climate change, which confirms the success of the UAE strategy that looks to the future by preparing studied proactive plans, as the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Programme aims to achieve the country's goals regarding energy security and sustainability, as well as striving to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

He added that the UAE has demonstrated its success in developing the peaceful nuclear programme and is continuing its approach towards diversifying environmentally friendly energy sources by studying and introducing new future programmes and projects and sharing current experiences, in order to enhance energy and electricity security at the local, Arab and global levels.