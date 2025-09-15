Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced on Thursday that it will transfer its equity stakes in its listed companies to XRG (XRG), Adnoc’s wholly-owned international energy investment company.

Adnoc will continue to retain control and ultimate ownership of the listed companies through its 100% shareholding of XRG and reaffirmed its commitment to long-term value creation and capital discipline.

The internal administrative share transfers will have no impact on the day-to-day operations, leadership teams, or strategic direction of the respective listed companies. The dividend policies of the listed companies remain unchanged, consistent with Adnoc’s track record of delivering predictable and sustainable returns.

These internal transfers will further strengthen XRG’s size and financial position, and drive its long-term development, through access to stable and attractive dividend streams, supported by the listed companies’ existing disciplined growth and capital return agendas.

The companies included in the transfer are:

• Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (Adnoc Distribution)

• Adnoc Drilling Company

• Adnoc Gas

• Adnoc Logistics and Services

As previously announced, upon receipt of regulatory approvals and the successful completion of the proposed transactions that involve the planned combination of Borouge and Borealis AG (Borealis) into a new entity to be named Borouge Group International (BGI), with BGI to acquire NOVA Chemicals, Adnoc’s entire stake in BGI will be transferred to and held by XRG. Adnoc also confirmed that its entire stake in Fertiglobe is held through XRG.

The transfer of Adnoc’s majority shareholdings in Adnoc Distribution, Adnoc Gas and Adnoc Logistics & Services were effected through an off-market transfer on the ADX, with the share transfer of Adnoc Drilling to occur following regulatory approvals. -TradeArabia News Service

