Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad is expected to meet with the Ministers of Petroleum and International Cooperation to discuss many issues related to new and renewable energy projects and ways to finance them.

During the conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce, the Minister of Environment stressed the continuation of government discussions, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, to shift towards a green economy and to discuss challenges as well as ways of cooperation and proposals with various parties to achieve this transformation.

Fouad also presented work procedures to comply with the green economy; for example, recycling waste, rationalising water usage, and using clean energy in various agricultural projects, calling on the private sector to enter into green economy projects and expand new and renewable energy projects, especially green hydrogen, with the aim of accelerating towards a complete transformation to a green economy.

She pointed to the importance of cooperation before the UNs Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27), given that the petroleum sector is one of the important sectors under which an important part falls, which is new and renewable energy sources, which is an important issue to be discussed during the COP 27 because of its great importance in reducing emissions and reducing pollution resulting from conventional energy, noting that there are many successful models in the field of new and renewable energy.

The minister added that the challenges faced by the environmental and petroleum sector during the last period have been worked on and resolved as a result of the cooperation between the two ministries within the framework of Egypts 2030 Vision.

