Egypt - Cairo International Airport launched Africa’s first test flight with environmentally friendly services on board to Paris, led by EgyptAir.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was led by the Egyptian minister of civil aviation and had 219 passengers onboard.

The flight coincides with the ministry of aviation's celebration of the 92nd National Day of Egyptian Civil Aviation, which falls on Jan. 26 of each year.

Mohamed Manar said the success of the environmentally friendly trip comes in line with the ministry of aviation’s plan to confront the effects of climate change.

EgyptAir aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic materials on its flights by 90 percent.

It identified 27 products made of single-use plastic that were used on planes and replaced them with environmentally friendly products.

The Egyptian airline has set out a timetable for all flights to Europe with environmentally friendly products and services by 2025, to be circulated to all airline network flights, Amr Abol-Enein, the head of the holding company for EgyptAir, said