The Egyptian government will soon announce the launch of an international tender for the management and operation of all the country’s airports, Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy told CNBC Arabia.

Furthermore, Helmy noted that his ministry targets increasing the number of travelers via Hurghada International Airport and Sharm El-Sheikh International Airports to 10 million in 2024.

In January, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has urged the necessity of seeking the assistance of the private sector companies in managing and operating airports in Egypt to improve the services at airports and boost revenues in a way that scales up the civil aviation sector.

It is worth noting that the Egyptian government unveiled last November plans to offer the management and operation of airports to the private sector.

