Muscat – SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced direct flights from Muscat to Cairo on Tuesday.

Starting from June 15, the airline will operate three weekly flights from Muscat to Cairo via Sphinx International Airport. The new route will be available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, ‘We are proud to connect passengers from Oman and the GCC to this dynamic destination, offering them more choice, convenience, and value for money.’

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

