Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new digitally native airline, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egyptair, the country’s national carrier, based out of Cairo, to offer guests of both airlines a wide range of exclusive benefits when travelling between Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other key destinations.

This strategic partnership, signed at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 4, 2024, in Dubai, further strengthens ties between the two nations and their respective markets, while unlocking new travel options for airline guests, a statement said.

Together, Riyadh Air and Egyptair aim to develop a partnership that allows guests a greater choice when traveling between Riyadh and Cairo, while also offering connectivity to a range of other domestic and international destinations across the Middle East and Africa.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: "The signing of this Strategic Cooperation MoU with Egyptair is an exciting achievement for Riyadh Air and brings many positive benefits for our guests.

As a close neighbouring country to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt is a market where we anticipate significant traffic both to and from Riyadh and Cairo, so it’s critically important that we work closely together to further drive demand.

“The partnership will offer our guests much more choice between Riyadh and Cairo plus a wider range of destinations. There will be benefits between both airline’s loyalty programs and numerous other advantages and rewards that we look forward to sharing with our guests.”

Eng. Yehia Zakaria, Egyptair Group Chairman, said: This cooperation marks a new chapter in EGYPTAIR's partnership as we embark on a collaboration with Riyadh Air. This exciting development signifies our commitment to expand our network and offering our passengers unique travel experiences.

“I am confident that this partnership with Riyadh Air will not only benefit our passengers but also foster a stronger relationship between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. We look forward to a successful collaboration, soaring to new heights together.” – TradeArabia News Service

