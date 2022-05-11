Riyadh - Tatweer Company for Educational Services has signed strategic partnerships with five international experience houses for partnership in the fields of building and designing educational contents and innovating electronic services and solutions, on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE 2022).

The agreements, signed by Talemia Executive Director Dr. Mansour bin Salamah with McGraw Hill, Binary Logic, Cengage, and Octivo, aim at benefiting from the best international practices in building and designing electronic content, services and solutions and vocational development, as well as sharing knowledge and distinguished experiments with international experiences in providing new solutions and products that contribute to developing the educational process.