RIYADH — More than five million boy and girl students returned to over 33,500 public schools across the Kingdom on the first day of the new academic year on Sunday.



Students of universities, vocational and technical training institutes as well as special education and continuous education institutes joined them in the new academic year, which features the resumption of total in-person classes after lifting of the restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two and a half years ago.



On the occasion of the reopening of classes, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh greeted all boy and girl students in the entire phases of school, university and vocational and technical education, as well as teachers, members of the academic faculty of universities, and employees of the ministry, wishing them every success.



The minister said that classes started in accordance with the new academic calendar based on the ministry’s ambitious national project to develop curricula and study plans.



“The ministry has enhanced the readiness in all public education schools to receive boy and girl students from an early age.



“It has formed ministerial committees to follow up on the facilities in the education departments in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom.



“It follows up on securing operational budgets for schools, and supporting educational environment in all aspects so as to enrich the educational process at all academic levels,” he said.



He noted that these would be instrumental in achieving positive indicators to serve the students.



Dr. Al-Sheikh said that the ministry strives to improve the educational environment at all levels of education in a way enabling students to acquire skills and knowledge necessary for the 21st century.



“The ministry also prepares them early for the labor market as well as to compete globally, in addition to developing the educational process and raising learning outcomes. This is in line with the best international successful practices, and the requirements of national development,” he said.



Dr. Al-Sheikh highlighted the significance of the partnership between the Ministry of Education, government agencies, members of society and its various institutions for the success of the regular educational process from the beginning of the new academic year.



While noting that family is a major partner with the school in the success of the education system, the minister praised the efforts of male and female teachers and administrative and supervisory staff in serving the educational process and supporting its continuation and improving its outcomes.



The minister expressed his confidence in their continued success in carrying out their educational mission, and the cooperation of all educational cadres in preparing the educational community for a serious start to the new academic year.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health had made elaborate arrangements and preparations well before the start of the new academic year.



The Ministry of Education recently launched the visual identity for the beginning of the new academic year under the slogan “The world is waiting for you” to celebrate the return of students to schools, and to motivate them to attend their classes on their first day in school with all vigor, enthusiasm and seriousness.



The Ministry of Health also launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Your share of health” that dealt with raising awareness about school health programs and healthy behaviors for the school community through educational means and various media platforms.



The campaign also aims to promote healthy behaviors for male and female students, which prepares them to return to school in good health, and to familiarize them and their parents with school health programs, in addition to enhancing health awareness.



The back to school campaign includes awareness messages, most notably awareness of school health programs, including examination for enrollment in the first grade of primary school titled “fitness test,” and follow-up of the health status of boy and girl students at school health clinics.



The healthy behaviors to be followed include healthy sleep, morning breakfast, readying appropriate school bag and shoes, physical activity, dealing with high temperatures, and preventive measures against infectious diseases.

