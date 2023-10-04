RIYADH — Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University of Riyadh has approved the creation of the Department of Cinema and Theater in the College of Media and Communication. This is part of the comprehensive academic restructuring of the university.



The restructuring included the creation of the Department of Cybersecurity in the College of Computer and Information Sciences; Department of Early Childhood in the College of Education; Department of Industrial Engineering in the College of Engineering; and Department of Psychiatry and Department of Radiology in the College of Medicine.



The university also approved amending the name of the College of Economics and Administrative Sciences to be called College of Business with the creation of the Marketing Department in the same college itself.



The university also decided to merge the Higher Institute for Da’wah and Ihtisab with the College of Fundamentals of Religion under the name of the College of Fundamentals of Religion and Da’wah, with the establishment of the Department of Intellectual Studies and the Department of Da’wah and Monitoring therein, in addition to approving the establishment of the Translation Department in the College of Languages and Translation.



The university spokesman said in a statement on the X account on Monday that merger of some scientific departments in some colleges within the new comprehensive academic structure of the university will not affect the existing academic programs and the track of male and female students.



It is noteworthy that the university announced last year its plans to launch the first bachelor’s degree in cinema and theatre in 2023. Prince Saad bin Saud, dean of the College of Media and Communication, had revealed then that the introduction of the new course would be in line with Saudi customs and culture and tend to realize the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 related to improving the quality of life. The new degree would have a direct positive impact on the cinema and theatre industry in the Kingdom, he pointed out.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).