Egypt - The Information Technology Institute (ITI) of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology announced its agreement with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) to cooperate in raising the efficiency of young graduates in various fields of information technology and qualify them for the needs of the labour market.

Heba Saleh — the Director of the ITI — announced the availability of various specialisations in the fields of IT in the first round of training and qualification in several areas that correspond to the requirements of the labour market, which are as follows:

Data Centre Engineer

Incident Response and Digital Forensics

Offensive Security and Pen Tested Protection.

Testing

UX/UI Designer

She added that the training period ranges from 480 to about 580 training hours for each specialisation.

The agreement between the ITI and the NBE provides opportunities for employment in the bank after training for a limited number of distinguished trainees.

Submission conditions:

• An Egyptian university graduate with a university degree or equivalent from the Supreme Council of Universities.

• Grade of C or higher.

• Fresh graduate (graduates from 2018 to 2021).

• Specialised Engineering, Computer Science, IT, or any other related disciplines.

• Should not exceed 28 years of age.

• Should not have relatives (up to the third degree) who work in the NBE.

• Must have the same address mentioned in the national ID card.

• Must pass all the required admission tests and personal interviews.

Applications close on 5 May 2022

Attending the exams is mandatory in the institute’s branch in the Smart Village, and the programme’s attendance is either at the institute’s headquarters or online according to the trainee’s desire.

