MANAMA: Diyar Al Muharraq has launched the second edition of its graduate training programme ‘Tumouh’.

Targeted at Bahraini graduates holding a bachelor’s degree in civil, electrical, architecture and real estate development, the six-month long programme is scheduled to begin in July.

Selected participants will receive vocational training opportunities from an experienced team at Diyar Al Muharraq.

They will also undergo specialised training in engineering and real estate development as well as online programmes from global institutions to help refine their professional skills.

Applications

Commenting, Ahmed Alammadi, chief executive of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “Following the success of the first edition, we are pleased to introduce the second edition of Tumouh. Diyar Al Muharraq continues to invest in Bahrain’s youth and develop the skills of a growing generation as part of our belief in the active role they play in our community.”

All Bahraini graduates from accredited local and international universities can apply to the programme through Diyar Al Muharraq’s official website. Applications will be accepted until May 21, followed by a rigorous selection process.

The developer will contact the six graduates selected to join the programme by end-May.

