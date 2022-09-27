Egypt - Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has announced the expansion of its education portfolio internationally by launching an international school in Egypt.

For this Bloom has signed a joint venture with New Era Education, an expert in the educational services and school management sector, and New Giza Real Estate Development, a leading integrated upscale development company.

Bloom Holding has a strong background in the education sector in the UAE through Bloom Education, one of the region’s leading education providers with more than 10 years of experience operating internationally renowned schools and nurseries in the UAE and high-quality charter schools on behalf of the government.

Outstanding curriculum

Bloom Education currently provides an outstanding American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum to more than 16,000 students and will continue to expand its portfolio of schools and nurseries across the UAE and Mena region.

This partnership is expected to bring global educational experiences into the Egyptian market towards the academic year 2024 with more than EGP1.5 billion ($76.83 million) investments. It will also ensure that the new school’s educational framework, structure and delivery are aligned with the highest international education standards while meeting national requirements and offering a wide selection of co-curricular activities and outstanding care.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “The launch of this international school in Egypt reflects our ambitious strategy for growth. We are committed to working with best-in-class partners to offer world-class educational services that support our vision to provide opportunity-rich environments that nurture pupils around the world so they can reach their highest potential.

Expanding portfolio

“The decision to expand our educational portfolio to Egypt is underpinned by the outstanding academic success of the schools we operate in the UAE, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our successes so far and further strengthening our position as one of the region’s leading education providers, through maintaining our commitment to excellence and supporting the development of future generations,” he added.

Chairman and Founder of New Era Education, Tamer Tamam, PHD commented: “At New Era Education, we are excited to partner with Bloom Holding and bring global experience and highest education standards to Egypt, which will help us achieve our mission of changing the face of education and inspire the new generations to embrace latest educational trends and challenges. Together with Bloom and New Giza Development, we will make a huge difference in the education scene in Egypt.”

Planned to open in August 2024, the 40,000 sq m state-of-the-art campus will cater to pupils from the age of three to 18 years old and will build on the exceptional teaching and leadership style of Bloom Education’s schools in the UAE which are consistently rated “Outstanding” by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The school will be located in the pioneering integrated residential and commercial community, New Giza in West Cairo, which has been envisioned as the ultimate lifestyle destination featuring the best educational, sporting, medical, business, and entertainment facilities.

