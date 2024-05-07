North Cairo Mills Company posted a 38.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the firm’s financial statement.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 44.525 million during July-March of this FY, compared to EGP 32.156 million in the corresponding period last FY.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to EGP 966.641 million from EGP 868.832 million.

North Cairo Flour Mills, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the food processing industry sector.

