RIYADH — The number of Saudi universities in the QS World University Ranking Index jumped to 16 for the year 2023, an increase by seven universities compared to the 2019 ranking.



The QS World University Ranking Index has seen a growth in the number of Saudi universities included in the classification system over five consecutive years, starting with 9 universities in 2019. In 2020, 10 universities were listed and 11 universities in 2021 — a constant increase for three years at a rate of one university per year. In 2022, 14 universities and in 2023, 16 universities were included in the ranking, with five universities entering the classification in the last two editions.



With this new progress, the Kingdom is 6 places away to be included in the top 100 international universities list.



According to the QS World University Ranking Index, King Abdulaziz University tops the Saudi universities, followed by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and King Saud University. Al-Faisal and Northern Border Universities also entered the rankings for the first time in the ranking.



The QS classification evaluates universities based ib several criteria, mainly the university’s reputation, which is calculated in the largest survey of academic opinions around the world, by sending the questionnaire to more than 130,000 experts.

