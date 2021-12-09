UAE’s long-haul operator Emirates Airline said on Thursday that traffic at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) will swell in the coming days as hundreds of thousands of passengers will be travelling for the end of school term and Christmas holiday season.

The seasonal travel rush, which is a welcome relief for the air travel industry that has been bleeding billions of dollars of cash due to passenger declines since last year, will see more than 1.1 million flyers pass through Terminal 3 at DXB.

“This busy travel period… will run through until 21 December,” the airline said.

This weekend alone will see a peak surge of close to 250,000 travellers departing from the same terminal, which is mainly used by Emirates.

The airline’s operator, Emirates Group, reported last month a first half-year loss of 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion), a decline from the 12.6-billion- dirham loss it had posted a year earlier.

DXB has been seeing an uptick in passenger traffic since the reopening of borders and easing of COVID-19 restrictions this year.

From January to October 2021, total passenger traffic at DXB reached 20.7 million. Dubai Airports, the operator of the world’s busiest global aviation hub, has recently said that total traffic for the year could reach 28.7 million, higher than previous estimates.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

