HAMBURG - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender was also Tuesday, July 29, they said.

Shipment is sought in the full month of August.

The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit Iran's financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said immediate cash payment was offered in the tender, but the terms of payment would be negotiated during the purchase. Price offers should be made in euros, they said.

