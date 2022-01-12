Bentley Motors delivered 915 cars in the Middle East during 2021, as against 735 in the previous year, marking a growth of 24 per cent, driven by increasing demand for the popular Flying Spur and Bentayga models.

Bentley said it will introduce the Flying Spur Hybrid to the region in 2022.

The company announced global sales of 14,659 cars in 2021, an increase of 31 per cent over the previous record year (11,206) in 2020.This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions, a fresh product portfolio and increasing demand for Bentleys new hybridised models, introduced under Bentleys Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.

The success of this new hybrid option ensured Bentayga remained Bentleys number one model selling more in its fifth year of sales than ever before, establishing itself as the most successful luxury SUV in the world. Furthermore, a full year of Flying Spur sales around the world and the introduction of the Continental GT Speed, among 11 new derivatives launched, added to this success.

The Americas maintained its position as the biggest selling global market, selling more than ever before. China almost matched this performance for the first time in a decade.

In addition to Bentaygas40 per cent share, Bentleys definitive luxury grand tourer, the Continental GT, contributed 33 per cent to the total sales, split between 60 per cent coupe and 40 per cent convertible. With the highly anticipated market entry of the Hybrid imminent, the Flying Spurs 27 per cent of total sales is expected to grow even further in 2022.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: 2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and delivered a breakthrough in our sales performance. This is our second record sales year in successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength, operational excellence, strong global demand and affirmation of our strategic priorities.

The reaction to the market introduction of the Bentayga Hybrid and anticipation for Flying Spur Hybrid demonstrate the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront. These numbers are validation that we not only lead the sector in sales and market share, but also investment in electric technologies and commitment to being the first fully electrified and zero carbon luxury car company in the world. TradeArabia News Service