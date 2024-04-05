The Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has announced the opening of three new branches for its Shamil service centres located in Sharjah (Shamil Al Joud, Industrial Area 17 and Shamil Al Ehsan, Al Suyoh Suburb) and Umm Al Qaiwain (Shamil GTS Umm Al Thoub in Umm Al Thoub area).

Through the opening of the new branches, Emarat aims to facilitate access for customers in the emirates of Sharjah and Umm Al Qaiwain to a variety of vehicle-related services, including inspection, evaluation, registration, renewal, fine payment, insurance, licensing, and other services for both light and heavy vehicles.

This brings the total number of Shamil centres to 10, distributed strategically across Emarat stations, including four branches in Dubai, two in Fujairah, two in Umm Al Qaiwain, and two in Sharjah, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

The Shamil service centres are the result of a collaboration between Emarat, the Ministry of Interior in the Northern Regions, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The centres provide a diverse range of services related to both light and heavy vehicles. They also offer special services for VIPs, ensuring the handling of all procedures, such as transporting vehicles from customers' locations to the nearest Shamil service centre for inspection and evaluation, licensing, and returning them to customers' locations, as well as issuing international driving licences for customers planning to travel.