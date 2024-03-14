Saudi Diesel Equipment Company (SDEC), Perfect Arabia Factory for Metal Industries (PAF), an allied business of Bahwan International Group, and Daewoo Trucks have signed an MoU to explore building commercial trucks in KSA.

The MoU represents a promising development for the commercial vehicle industry in the region, potentially leading to increased local production, job creation, and technological transfer. This ceremony took place in the presence of Bangshin Kim, President & CEO of Daewoo Trucks.

A spokesperson for SDEC, the sole distributor of Daewoo Trucks in KSA, said that the MoU outlines an understanding between the parties to focus on the assembly of Daewoo Trucks by PAF and SDEC, supported by technical assistance from Daewoo Trucks. This collaboration aims to leverage local capabilities in vehicle assembly, thereby enhancing the availability and quality of commercial vehicles in the Saudi market.

Pivotal step

A representative for Perfect Arabia Factory said: “Joining forces with SDEC and Daewoo Trucks marks a pivotal step in our journey towards innovation and excellence in the commercial vehicle sector.”

A Daewoo Trucks official remarked: “This understanding of collaboration marks a significant step in our efforts to expand our presence in the Middle Eastern market. Our collaboration with SDEC and Perfect Arabia Factory is a testament to our commitment to the Saudi market, fostering growth and delivering superior commercial vehicle solutions.

