Saudi Arabia - Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, has commenced its flight from Rome (Italy) to Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

The new ultra-low-cost route will provide a boost to the burgeoning tourism industry in both Italy and Saudi Arabia, by bringing a new era of affordable, hassle-free, and point-to-point travel opportunities, the airline said.

Flights will operate twice a week and tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from €39.99.

Nestled on the Arabian Gulf, Dammam is the capital of the Eastern Province, and offers visitors green parks, airy waterfronts, and sandy beaches alongside a bustling arts, sports, and entertainment scene.

Rome, known as The Eternal City, is a romantic, historical, and charismatic city that has captivated tourists for centuries. Offering unparalleled history, Rome is home to a mix of impressive monuments and archaeological sites, such as the Colosseum, Pantheon, and Roman Forum.

The new route is one of 23 routes to Saudi Arabia recently announced by Wizz Air, underpinning the airline’s commitment to supporting the country’s growing tourism sector by bringing over one million passengers to the Kingdom. Wizz Air’s growing presence aligns with the Vision 2030 programme, a strategic and ambitious goal to triple passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to commence our first route ever to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new ultra-low-fare route between Rome and Dammam will provide affordable, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both Italy and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening global connectivity. We would like to thank our partners at the Air Connectivity Program, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Tourism Authority, Dammam International Airport, and the government of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support. We are committed to supporting the development of the Saudi tourism sector and we look forward to further expansion in Saudi Arabia. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming passengers onboard our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft.”

The CEO of Dammam Airports Company, Fahd bin Sulaiman Al-Harbi, welcomed Wizz Air and the start of the airline’s operations at King Fahd International Airport, pointing to the importance of linking the Kingdom with the continent of Europe. Al-Harbi confirmed that Dammam Airports Company (DACO) continues to develop new destinations to serve the people of the Eastern Province and residents, pointing out that King Fahd International Airport is ready to receive tourists within strategic plans to develop air traffic and develop the passenger experience.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, the airline said.

