ABU DHABI - The UAE national carriers have increased their flights to the Sultanate of Oman over the past years in a move aimed at keeping pace with customer demand and the steady growth of air traffic between the two countries based on the deep historical relations and solid economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the six national carriers Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi are operating around 79 flights per week from the UAE to Oman.

The Authority stated that Etihad Airways operates about 10 flights per week to Muscat via Airbus "A320" and "A321", while Emirates Airlines operates about seven weekly flights to Muscat.

It added that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates about nine flights per week to Oman, with five flights per week to Muscat and four flights per week to Salalah, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates eight flights per week, including five flights to Muscat and three to Salalah.

According to the GCAA, Air Arabia operates about 24 flights per week to Oman, with 14 flights to Muscat and 10 to Salalah. Meanwhile, Fly Dubai operates about 21 flights per week to the Sultanate of Oman.