Airlink is expanding its options by launching a direct flight from Cape Town to Gaborone, as well as adding more flights on its routes from Johannesburg to Nairobi and Lusaka.

Airlink E190

Cape Town to Gabarone

"Gaborone and Cape Town are important destinations for business and leisure travel and we have seen rising interest and demand from local and international long haul customers, for an Airlink direct service between the two cities," said Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster.

"With the introduction of this non-stop Airlink service, we’re also able to provide seamless connections at Cape Town for those customers travelling between Gaborone and numerous long-haul destinations on our various international partner airlines’ flights."

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 April 2025.

Flight schedule - Cape Town International Airport to Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Gabarone:



- Flight 4Z 364: Departs Cape Town at 10.50am; arrives in Gaborone at 1pm



- Flight 4Z 365: Departs Gabarone at 1.45pm; arrives in Cape Town at 4pm

Airlink will operate its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 Regional Jets on the route. Economy class fares include a complimentary 20kg luggage allowance; however, full fare Economy (Y class) tickets include a 30kg free luggage allowance. Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal and refreshments. Our cabins are designed for comfort with generous leg-room and a choice of aisle or window seats – Airlink aircraft do not have middle seats. All Airlink customers are also entitled to a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.

Johannesburg to Nairobi or Lusaka

From 30 March, three weekly night-time return flights will operate between Johannesburg and Nairobi. Airlink will also add morning and afternoon flights to its Johannesburg-Lusaka service, increasing the schedule from 13 to 21 return flights a week.

"The additional Nairobi and Lusaka flights are scheduled to provide business and leisure travellers with greater choices and convenient connections, through Airlink’s Johannesburg hub, with our other domestic and regional services as well as long-haul flights provided by our global airline partners,” said Foster.

Johannesburg-Nairobi route



- Flight 4Z 070: Daily departures - Johannesburg at 9.40am; arrives in Nairobi at 2.40pm



- Flight 4Z 071: Daily departures - Nairobi at 3.30pm; arrives in Johannesburg 6.40pm



- Flight 4Z 072*: Departs Wed, Fri, Sun - Johannesburg at 8.30pm; arrives in Nairobi at 1.30am+



- Flight 4Z 073*: Departs Wed, Fri, Sun - Nairobi at 2.15am; arrives in Johannesburg 5.25am

Times shown are local for departure and arrival. *From 30 March 2025. + Next/following morning.

Johannesburg-Lusaka route



- Flight 4Z 162: Daily departures - Johannesburg at 11.30am; arrives in Lusaka at 1.30pm



- Flight 4Z 163: Daily departures - Lusaka at 2.15pm; arrives in Johannesburg 4.30pm



- Flight 4Z 164: Departs Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun - Johannesburg at 5pm; arrives in Lusaka at 7pm



- Flight 4Z 161: Departs Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun - Lusaka at 7.30am; arrives in Johannesburg 9.35am



- Flight 4Z 168*: Departs Fri, Sun - Johannesburg at 2.30pm; arrives in Lusaka at 4.30pm



- Flight 4Z 169*: Departs Fri, Sun - Lusaka at 5.10pm; arrives in Johannesburg 7.15pm



- Flight 4Z 166**: Departs Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat - Johannesburg at 7.45am; arrives in Lusaka at 9.45am



- Flight 4Z 167**: Departs Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat - Lusaka at 10.25am; arrives in Johannesburg 12.30pm

Times shown are local for departure and arrival. *From 30 March 2025. **From 31 March 2025.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).