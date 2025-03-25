Sharjah Airport has announced its full operational readiness to efficiently manage the anticipated surge in air traffic during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period.

The airport is expected to receive over 500,000 passengers and operate 3,344 flights between 27th March and 6th April.

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) confirmed that all operational and logistical preparations have been completed in coordination with its strategic partners and all relevant entities, to ensure smooth operations and deliver an exceptional travel experience in line with the highest international standards.

The Sharjah Airport Authority has developed a comprehensive operational plan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of operations during peak travel periods. The plan includes deploying sufficient human resources across all work areas, with a particular focus on strengthening customer service teams to provide immediate support and assistance to passengers. All facilities and supporting services have also been fully prepared to ensure a smooth and seamless experience that reflects the airport’s position as a leading aviation hub.

As part of its commitment to inclusive services, the SAA has also placed special emphasis on providing dedicated facilities and supportive services for senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities, ensuring their comfort and meeting their unique travel requirements.

Sharjah Airport continues to enhance its digital journey by encouraging passengers to use smart technologies that enable fast and efficient check-in procedures. This contributes to quicker passenger flow and a more seamless experience overall. These efforts are aligned with the airport’s broader digital transformation strategy and its ongoing commitment to adopting advanced technological solutions to improve service delivery and provide a fully integrated travel experience.

The Sharjah Airport Authority also advises all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time to allow ample time for completing travel procedures with ease.