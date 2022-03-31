Riyadh -- The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued today the index for the classification of air carriers and airports based on the number of complaints submitted by travelers to the authority during the month of February 2022.



GACA revealed the total complaints lodged by passengers against air carriers during the month of February, amounted to (308) complaints. Meantime, the index monitored indicated that Saudi Arabian Airlines came in as the least airline company with (8) complaints per 100,000 passengers and a complaint timely handling rate of 96%, while Flyadeal came in second with (13) complaints per 100,000 passengers, with a timely complaint handling rate of 89%. Furthermore, Flynas came in third with a number of complaints that reached (19) per 100,000 passengers, with a timely complaint handling rate of 82%.



The most common complaints classifications for the month of February, first was about refunding the value of tickets, followed by cancellation of flights, then denied boarding, and ending with delayed flights.



GACA explained that the index for rating airports for the month February indicated that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had the lowest complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of zero for every 100,000 passengers in the index of international airports in which the number of passengers exceeds 6 million annually, with 5 complaints and a timely complaint handling rate of 50%.

Meantime, Abha International Airport had the lowest complaints submitted to the authority in the index of international airports where the number of passengers is less than 6 million annually, at a rate of 1% for each 100 thousand passengers with one complaint and a timely complaint handling rate of 100%.

Lastly, in the indicator for domestic airports, Bisha Airport was the lowest airport in terms of complaints submitted to GACA, with a rate of 4% for every 100 thousand passengers with one complaint and a timely complaint handling rate that reached to 100%.



GACA explained that the issuance of the monthly report for the classification of air carriers and airports (in terms of complaints submitted to the authority), aims to provide information to the traveling public about the performance of air carriers and airports in resolving their customers' complaints. This to enable travelers to choose the appropriate service provider, in addition to enhancing transparency and demonstrating the GACA’s credibility and keenness on travelers’ complaints. This stimulates fair competition between air carriers and airports to develop and improve services.



It is worth noting that GACA has provided multiple communication channels around the clock to ensure interaction with travelers and airport goers through the following communication channels: the unified call center (8001168888), (WhatsApp) service via the number 0115253333, social media accounts, e-mail, and the website. GACA receives complaints through those channels that varied between issuing boarding passes, dealing with employees, serving people with disabilities and limited movement, among others.



Meanwhile, in view of GACA’s efforts in support of its airport’s success partners, the authority has prepared a booklet that includes instructions on how to deal with passenger complaints at airports and circulated it to airport operators. The booklet specifies controls and service level agreements that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries, in addition to training employees of national airlines and ground service companies. This covers all those who have a direct relationship with the travelers to abide by the executive regulations on protect the rights of customers, through workshops held for them from time to time.