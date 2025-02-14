Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost carrier flynas is likely to receive more than 100 Airbus aircraft over the next five years, as part of its broader deal for 280 Airbus jets, said a top official. The airline aims to operate over 160 aircraft by 2030 in bid to meet growth targets.

The announcement today (February 13) coincided with a visit from Airbus senior management to flynas’ headquarters in Riyadh.

The scheduled delivery is part of its orders for 280 aircraft worth over SAR161 billion ($43 billion), one of the region's largest purchase orders, making flynas the largest owner of single-aisle airplane orders in the Middle East.

The visit of the Airbus delegation coincided with flynas receiving a new Airbus A320neo airplane on February 8, bringing the total number of this type in the flynas fleet to 54.

The delegation later toured flynas headquarters in Riyadh and reviewed the innovative solutions offered by the company. It also met senior flynas executives and held discussions on prospects for cooperation and strengthening their strategic relationship.

The Saudi low-cost airline said it is is in line with the company's strategic growth and expansion plan, launched under the slogan "We connect the world to the Kingdom."

This is in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 international destinations, to accommodate 330 million passengers, and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, including under the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the two main mosques.

CEO and Managing Director Bander Al Muhanna said: "We value the visit of the Airbus senior management, which reflects the position of flynas as a leading Saudi carrier at the global level and also reflects the importance of our long-term partnership that has strengthened the contribution of flynas to achieving national goals in the aviation industry."

Citing the strategic relationship between Airbus and flynas since its inception, Al Muhanna said it further developed in 2016 after the signing of an agreement to purchase 120 aircraft.

The partnership moved to a new level last year with the signing of an order to purchase 160 Airbus airplanes of the A320 and A330 wide-body types, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

