Saudi Arabia - Johnson at Alfanar’s stand at the Sabic Development Centre in Riyadh

Alfanar of Saudi Arabia is investing £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in the Lighthouse Green Fuel project in Teesside, the UK, to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste.

This was told to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, at Alfanar’s stand during his visit to the Sabic Development Centre in Riyadh.

The Lighthouse Green Fuel project, which is the first of its kind in the UK, produces more than 180 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel annually.

It is part of Alfanar's ongoing green energy development programme undertaken in different parts of the world, including Spain, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The amount produced is sufficient to operate 15,000 flights per year while reducing harmful carbon emissions from conventional fuels by more than 700,000 tons annually.

Alfanar's has a diversified portfolio of products and services and works to providing sustainable solutions in power, healthcare, oil and gas, water and social sectors.

The company manufactures electrical and construction products at six facilities worldwide and has revolutionised the way cities are run by building and integrating the digital Infrastructure.

