Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is undertaking a massive airport expansion and upgrade programme to serve 330 million travellers by 2030 through $147 billion investments that will support $82.3 billion of GDP by 2037, said organisers of the upcoming Future Airport Development and Investment Summit in Riyadh.

Airport developments in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest aviation market projected to have the fastest passenger traffic growth until 2040, they added.

A decade before that the aviation sector will deliver $75 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world’s 13th largest country by area and the second largest in the Arab world with a population of over 36 million.

Saudi Arabia has been featured on the list of the global airport construction market that is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2026, even as airport and airline managements look at new ideas and partnerships to leverage the industry’s huge growth potential after the pandemic brought the aviation sector to a standstill over the previous two years.

The role of aviation in achieving Saudi Vision 2030; Preparing the Kingdom’s Air Transport Strategy for the Next Decade; Stakeholder collaboration to achieve the Saudi Aviation Strategy; Pioneering aviation sustainability in the oil-rich kingdom and Digital Disruption and Innovation in the Aviation Sector will be amongst the widely debated topics at the Summit taking place alongside the Saudi Airport Exhibition to be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh on November 7 and 8.

The Summit will host over 300 delegates who will get to hear from key industry leaders such as IATA, SITA, Munich, Bahrain and Changi Airports.

The Summit will take place against the background of a total of 633 active projects at existing airports globally, with $565.7 billion investments. At the start of 2022, 1,038 airport projects were identified to be at various stages of development, including 452 in execution.

According to GlobalData, the total pipeline of new airport construction projects had a combined value of $1.64 trillion while the global fleet of aircraft is projected to touch 36,500 aircraft by 2031 and the global airport construction market size has been revised to $1.4 trillion by 2026.

King Abdulaziz International Airport is being expanded and tops the list of the world’s 50 biggest airport construction projects by value. It is among the top five projects that together account for a combined value of $126.7 billion. Jeddah airport had the highest number of international and domestic flights in 2019, operating almost 242,000 flights. Phase 2 of the airport’s expansion will increase the capacity to accommodate 43 million passengers a year and 80 million passengers by 2035.

Topics under the spotlight at the Summit include Rebuilding Aviation Industry Post-Pandemic; Digital Disruption and Innovation in Aviation, and Passenger-Centric Airports of Tomorrow

“As a global airport consultant and manager, Changi Airports International is delighted to be invited as a panellist at the Saudi Airport Exhibition. We will be speaking on a theme close to our ethos: Passenger Centric Thinking to Prepare the Airports of Tomorrow. We look forward to meeting with key players in the booming Middle East aviation market and exchanging insights with industry experts across the world,” said Andrew TAN, Director and Head Airport Operations, Changi Airports International.

“With KSA expecting to host 50 million travellers in its airports by the end of 2022, understanding customer insights and creating seamless journeys is essential. Providing the right airport experience has a major impact on customer’s confidence, loyalty, engagement and spend. Fundamentally, great experiences create loyalty and recurring visitors that will continue to choose KSA as a destination. By prioritising user-centred design, airports in the Kingdom have a great chance to get it right,” said Rena Baba, Director, ExperienceLab, Serco.

Saudi Airport Exhibition will be free to attend for industry professionals and in addition to hosting over 150 exhibitors, the event is supported by Platinum Sponsor Matarat Holding, Gold Sponsors The Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO) and Saudi Sicli Company, industry associations Air Tech Italy and GATE (German Airport Technology and Equipment) and event sponsors AECOM and Bechtel.

