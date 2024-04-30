DAMMAM — A plane coming from Doha skidded off the main runway while landing at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on Sunday. There were no injuries reported among the passengers, the airport authorities said in a statement.



According to the statement, the incident occurred at 7:34 pm on Sunday, April 28. The Flynas flight No. XY 224 skidded off the main runway during landing and stopped in the adjacent tarmac, passing through the Runway Safety Area, without reporting any damage.



The plane then completed its journey to the designated taxiway, and the passengers were disembarked safely, and their health was checked by the airport management. “Praise be to God, there are no injuries among passengers, and the necessary regulatory procedures are being completed,” the airport management said in the statement.



Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Center said that it has received a report on Sunday evening that an Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Flynas skidded off its runway immediately after landing, which led to the aircraft crossed the runway, colliding with one of the sign boards. A specialized team from the center has begun the process of collecting information as part of investigation procedures to ascertain the cause of the incident, the center said.

